Sharjah: Islamic art festival kicks off with works of local and global artists

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Sharjah, inaugurates the event that will run for 40 days across the emirate

KT photo/M. Sajjad

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 5:40 PM

The 24 edition of the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival SIAF was inaugurated on Wednesday by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, at the Sharjah Art Museum.

The festival under the theme “Gradate” is organised by the Department of Culture and will showcase 284 artworks by artists from around the world and run for 40 days at The Sharjah Art Museum, Al-Majaz Waterfront and Maraya Art Centre, among other venues around the emirate.

One of the most prestigious Islamic art events in the region, the festival includes local and international exhibitions, intellectual programmes, and interactive activities.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, participating artist Ji Hye from Korea said her focus is the theme of revelation, exploring the different gradations through which she seeks to attain a greater understanding and connection with the Creator.

KT photo/M. Sajjad

The first-time participant at SIAF said she was impressed by the festival that reflects Sharjah’s efforts in preserving Islamic art.

Emirati asrtist Azza Al Qubaisi said her artwork ‘Solitude’ represents a method through which a person can communicate with their inner self, while shutting out the outside world. Her work is in the shape of the cave which represents seclusion and a place where the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

She said that as an Emirati she was proud to take part in this art event while representing her country.