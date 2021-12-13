Sharjah Islamic Art festival to showcase works by 63 artists from 27 countries

Attractions feature ice skating rink, drone shows, free bus service
Events3 weeks ago
About 248 artworks by 63 artists from 27 countries will be showcased at the 24th edition of the Sharjah Islamic Art Festival (SIAF) that is kicking off on December 15.
Themed Gradate, this year's edition will run for 40 days at The Sharjah Art Museum, Al-Majaz Waterfront and Maraya Art Centre, among other venues around the emirate .
Mohamed Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at Sharjah Department of Culture and Information (SDCI) said that the festival is held under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
“Thanks to His Highness’s wise vision in raising the cultural and artistic discourse together, to take it as a path to the renaissance of this intellectual project,” remarked Al Qaseer, during a press conference held on Monday to announce the details of the event.
The Sharjah Ruler had laid the foundation stone for a global art project, represented in the SIAF, to restore an artistic legacy that has its own aesthetics and historical connotations.
Al Qaseer explained, "The festival's theme Gradate refers to composition, construction and arrangement, perhaps every creative process arises from gradation."
He added that the participating artists, with their different tools, methods and expressive styles, tried to explore this concept according to their perceptions leading to the formulation of a visual achievement that went with the theme.
There will be 151 events, including exhibitions, art workshops, and lectures, hosted by SDCI in cooperation with 26 entities in Sharjah, including the Arab Photographers Union, the Photographic Society, Emirates Society for Fine Arts, and other associations.
About 49 exhibitions will be launched in the Sharjah Art Museum, the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex, Al Majaz Waterfront, the Emirates Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Decoration, Khor Fakkan Amphitheater in the Eastern Province, and other destinations in the emirate.
Attractions feature ice skating rink, drone shows, free bus service
Events3 weeks ago
Known for her her best-selling Ajwan trilogy, her session will be titled 'How sci-fi fuels reality'
Events3 weeks ago
Seven shortlisted artists to compete for The Richard Mille Art Prize, $50,000
Events3 weeks ago
148 countries, more than 12,000 exhibitors take part in biennial five-day mega-event
Events4 weeks ago
Indian Air Force's Sarang, Tejas and Suryakiran groups will return to the country
Events1 month ago
Crime and intrigue in the Pakistani city in this Starzplay show
Events2 months ago
Entry ticket to the event costs Dh125.
Events2 months ago
Season 26 of the destination will be on for 167 days.
Events5 months ago