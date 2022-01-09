Look: World-renowned bikers perform thrilling stunts at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival

The shows run until January 30

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 3:19 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 3:23 PM

Four world-renowned motorcyclists thrilled visitors with mind-boggling stunts as the Extreme Weekends series kicked off at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba this weekend.

Extreme Weekends, which features several live motorcycle shows, will continue until January 30. Two shows will be held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, featuring some of the most famous motorcyclists in the world.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival includes many zones and various cultural and recreational activities, including the Year of 50 Zone, Memories of a Nation Exhibition, Agricultural Funfair City, Miracle Garden and Glow Garden, pavilions showcasing cultures from around the world, among others.

Additionally, a series of world-class folkloric, carnival and entertainment events, competitions and fireworks shows light up the Al Wathba sky ever Saturday at 10pm.

Named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE’s Founding Father, the festival celebrates the country’s cultural history and showcases the rich diversity of its traditions. It also educates visitors about the legacy of the nation’s founder and the UAE’s arts, crafts, traditions, customs and food.

Running until April 1, 2022, the festival has a line-up of more than 22,500 performers and exhibitors participating in the cultural event.

