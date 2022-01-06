Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Festival kicks off live motorcycle show on Friday

Extreme Weekends series to feature mind-boggling stunts by world-renowned bikers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 8:12 PM

The Sheikh Zayed Festival will see the launch of Extreme Weekends, a series of astonishing live motorcycle shows, which will start tomorrow, and take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Running from January 7 to 30, the Extreme Weekends live shows are in line with the efforts of the festival's organising committee to deliver a thrill-filled agenda featuring a wide variety of events and activities that meet the expectations of visitors and audiences.

The festival's rich agenda comprises over 650 major shows and events, as well as over 130 workshops that aim to develop children's abilities and creative talents.

Throughout the January weekends, visitors will enjoy exciting performances by professional motorcyclists, which are set to take place on a special track set near the Emirates Fountain and designed specifically for this event.

ALSO READ:

Featured motorcyclists will include four world-renowned bikers, who will perform mind-boggling stunts.

Extreme Weekends will also see a number of dazzling motocross shows, where riders will defy gravity.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com