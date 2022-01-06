Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Festival kicks off live motorcycle show on Friday

The Drone Light Show promises to be a stunning affair this year
Events3 weeks ago
The Sheikh Zayed Festival will see the launch of Extreme Weekends, a series of astonishing live motorcycle shows, which will start tomorrow, and take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Running from January 7 to 30, the Extreme Weekends live shows are in line with the efforts of the festival's organising committee to deliver a thrill-filled agenda featuring a wide variety of events and activities that meet the expectations of visitors and audiences.
The festival's rich agenda comprises over 650 major shows and events, as well as over 130 workshops that aim to develop children's abilities and creative talents.
Throughout the January weekends, visitors will enjoy exciting performances by professional motorcyclists, which are set to take place on a special track set near the Emirates Fountain and designed specifically for this event.
ALSO READ:
Featured motorcyclists will include four world-renowned bikers, who will perform mind-boggling stunts.
Extreme Weekends will also see a number of dazzling motocross shows, where riders will defy gravity.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
The Drone Light Show promises to be a stunning affair this year
Events3 weeks ago
Ring in 2022 with the 'Rock DJ' singer at Atlantis, The Palm
Events3 weeks ago
Residents and citizens can win prizes and gifts during the 48-day event.
Events3 weeks ago
Arab stars Balqees Fathi, Mohammed Hamaki to perform live at opening ceremony
Events3 weeks ago
Shoppers will need to spend as low as Dh100 from any of the participating stores
Events3 weeks ago
The two-day festival hosted 150 entertainment and cultural activities
Events3 weeks ago
About 98 workshops will be organised during the festival
Events3 weeks ago
Here’s a throwback to the beginnings of the DSF and how it evolved within a quarter of a century
Events3 weeks ago