Look: Sheikh Zayed Festival celebrates UAE's Golden Jubilee with fireworks, concerts

The drone show titled 'A Story of the Nation' was one of the highlights of the day

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 7:51 PM

Visitors thronged the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi for the 50th National Day celebrations that started on Thursday.

Marking the special day, visitors were greeted by children wearing the Emirati dress with flowers and the national flags in their hands.

The fireworks display and drone show: ‘A Story of a Nation’ were the highlights of the day among a variety of other activities, including musical concerts, traditional Emirati art shows at the Festival’s pavilions.

The activities reflect the key achievements and milestones since the UAE’s establishment.

The festival’s participating countries celebrated the National Day with an International Civilisations parade emphasising the friendship and brotherhood that binds the UAE and the world.

Apart from the special events, there is the Emirates fountain and laser shows, miracle garden, funfair city, ice skating rink, glow garden, car show among others.

Special events held as part the National Day, such as the drone show, will continue on Saturday.

The festival will run till April 1, 2022, in Al Wathba.