Look: Sheikh Zayed Festival celebrates UAE's Golden Jubilee with fireworks, concerts

Several expatriates also have their special days coinciding with that of the country that they call home
Year of the 50th9 hours ago
Visitors thronged the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi for the 50th National Day celebrations that started on Thursday.
Marking the special day, visitors were greeted by children wearing the Emirati dress with flowers and the national flags in their hands.
The fireworks display and drone show: ‘A Story of a Nation’ were the highlights of the day among a variety of other activities, including musical concerts, traditional Emirati art shows at the Festival’s pavilions.
The activities reflect the key achievements and milestones since the UAE’s establishment.
The festival’s participating countries celebrated the National Day with an International Civilisations parade emphasising the friendship and brotherhood that binds the UAE and the world.
ALSO READ:
Apart from the special events, there is the Emirates fountain and laser shows, miracle garden, funfair city, ice skating rink, glow garden, car show among others.
Special events held as part the National Day, such as the drone show, will continue on Saturday.
The festival will run till April 1, 2022, in Al Wathba.
Several expatriates also have their special days coinciding with that of the country that they call home
Year of the 50th9 hours ago
'UAE is a wonder among the nations in the world'
Year of the 50th12 hours ago
Baby Zayed wailed his way into the world at one minute past midnight at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital
Year of the 50th12 hours ago
Sheikh Hamad prayed to bless the soul of the country's Founding Father
Year of the 50th23 hours ago
Rulers reflect on the last 50 years and share their vision for the next five decades
Year of the 50th1 day ago
People from nearly 40 countries congratulated the Emirates in their native languages
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Kings, presidents and emirs of brotherly and friendly countries sent cables
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Everyone entering the emirate through various ports, including tourists, residents and citizens, will receive the free tickets
Year of the 50th1 day ago