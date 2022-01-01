Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks 3 world records with dazzling fireworks show

Fireworks broke records in terms of volume, duration and form

Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba has set three Guinness World Records with a dazzling fireworks display that lasted for 40 minutes to welcome 2022.

The spectacular fireworks broke records in terms of volume, duration and form during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from the fireworks, there was also the first-of-its-kind show featuring 2,022 drones. Additionally, there were cultural shows, dance performances and activities from 3 pm till the midnight fireworks.

The festival was held under strict Covid-19 precautionary measures and a negative PCR test result was required for entry.

