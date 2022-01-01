Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks 3 world records with dazzling fireworks show

2021 was a 'year full of goodness and achievements for the UAE'
New Year 202216 hours ago
The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba has set three Guinness World Records with a dazzling fireworks display that lasted for 40 minutes to welcome 2022.
The spectacular fireworks broke records in terms of volume, duration and form during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Abu Dhabi.
Apart from the fireworks, there was also the first-of-its-kind show featuring 2,022 drones. Additionally, there were cultural shows, dance performances and activities from 3 pm till the midnight fireworks.
The festival was held under strict Covid-19 precautionary measures and a negative PCR test result was required for entry.
ALSO READ:
2021 was a 'year full of goodness and achievements for the UAE'
New Year 202216 hours ago
Relive all the action that happened on the last day of 2021
New Year 202216 hours ago
Fireworks were also called off over Paris’s Arc de Triomphe, London’s Big Ben and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur
New Year 202216 hours ago
Emaar shares behind the scenes of 'world's most magical show' in Dubai to welcome 2022
New Year 202217 hours ago
Dubai Police issue advisory for motorists driving in rain
New Year 202221 hours ago
The pandemic may not have ended this year like what we hoped — but several stories of 2021 gave us something to hold on to
New Year 202222 hours ago
The panic and horror conveyed through these visuals offered a sense of what many went through this year
New Year 202222 hours ago
For a moment, frailties of life weighed on us heavily, but we were quick to rise above our fears, ego and greed.
New Year 202223 hours ago