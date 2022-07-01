Dubai: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam to perform on September 10

Tickets for Coca-Cola Arena concert to be available online from August 1

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 1:34 PM

Bollywood Legend Sonu Nigam will be performing live at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 10 2022.

The Sonu Nigam Show will celebrate the globally renowned artist's repertoire, showcasing some of his most famous numbers, including the title track from the 2003 hit film Kal Ho Na Ho which remains one of his most award-winning and popular songs to date.

"Dubai has been an integral part of my journey as a singer. I have such precious memories of my times here. Post-pandemic professional life has been extremely humbling as I have experienced unfathomable love and accolades in the concerts I have done. I guess everyone values everyone a little more today. The Sonu Nigam Show is going to be that salute, that salaam to the Dubai family, my own art form and the blessing that we call life from me. I am going to try to create an extravaganza never heard or experienced before," Nigam was quoted as saying.

The 48-year old singer was recently honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour for his contribution to the field of arts.

Nigam has sung some of the most renowned songs, ranging from Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath and Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe from Three Idiots, to Tumhi Dekho Na from Khabi Alvida Na Khena.

The event is conceptualized, designed and promoted by Speed Entertainment Dubai. CEO Navin Rishi is credited for organizing several key projects in UAE, India and Canada within the entertainment, hospitality, and sports management domain and has successfully orchestrated high-profile events across the globe.

"We are very excited to bring The Sonu Nigam Show to Dubai," said Navin Rishi. "Sonu Nigam is one of the most prolific singers of our time. We are looking forward to an exceptional performance. In the past, we have organized and delivered many star-studded shows and once again we promise to mesmerize the audience with an extraordinary event."

Tickets will be available on coca-cola-arena.con from August 1, 2022.