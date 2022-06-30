Abu Dhabi: Andrea Bocelli to return to capital city for one-off concert

The six-time Grammy Award nominee will perform at the Etihad Park in November

Photo: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 3:43 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 3:48 PM

World-renowned classical music artist Andrea Bocelli is returning to UAE for a special one-off concert in the the capital city of Abu Dhabi. The six-time Grammy Award nominee will perform at the Etihad Park, Yas Island on November 24.

The popular tenor, who has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and performed for popes and presidents, will treat fans to a selection of his hit music including Time To Say Goodbye and Vivo Por Lei.

The show, produced by Flash Entertainment, promises an unmissable experience at the Etihad Park for music aficionados. “We constantly strive to deliver unmissable experiences and this special performance from such a classical music icon will be a performance to remember. Andrea Bocelli is music royalty and his return to Abu Dhabi underscores the UAE capital’s reputation as the region’s cultural capital,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment. “Fans are craving the opportunity to attend live events and Andrea is one of the world’s top live performers and a firm fan favourite.”

Bocelli has performed at countless openings for mega events including Olympic Games and football’s European Championships, amongst a catalogue of highlights, during a stellar career spanning three decades.

November's show at Etihad Park will mark Bocelli's fifth appearance in the UAE capital, his last visit coming in 2019. “Abu Dhabi holds a very special place in my heart,” said the Italian artist. “I cannot wait to take to the stage at Etihad Park and perform for the people there who appreciate the beauty of classical music. It will be a memorable, momentous occasion for everyone.”

Ticket prices start from Dh395 and can go up till Dh1350. Tickets will be available for puchase through ticketmaster.ae and at Virgin Megastores across the UAE from 12pm on July 5.