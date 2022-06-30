From Louis Tomlinson concert to art exhibitions: Top spots to visit this weekend in the UAE

Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities around the country

By CT Desk Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 11:09 AM

Louis Tomlinson concert

British pop star Louis Tomlinson is bringing his Walls World Tour to the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, July 2. The former One Direction star will treat fans to an unforgettable night with his greatest hits. Tickets available from Dh225. Show starts at 7pm.

Bold Night Brunch

Kick start your weekend with Ba - Boldly Asian’s Bold Night Brunch, which is offering a wide range of artisan cocktails and mouth-watering dishes from the Far East. Inspired by the streets of Tokyo and Asian cityscapes, the menu complements the brunch party vibes with a resident DJ on the decks. Dh225 for unlimited beverages and homemade teatails. Every Friday and Saturday, from 6-11pm.

Pawsome Summer

Home to plenty of fun activities this summer, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali is inviting families including their furry friends for a unique indoor mini pop-up market with plenty to do and the cutest pup-and-me moments. The venue features a Petting Zoo which will be open throughout July for a minimum spend of Dh20 anywhere in the mall. Every Saturday at 10am, guests can bring their pups along for Puppy Pilates where they can connect with their best friends over various fun exercises. Priced at Dh100 per person. For more information, visit Dubai Festival Plaza social accounts.

Modesh and Dana

Dubai’s favourite children’s characters Modesh and Dana are all set to treat little ones with a special show at Dubai Festival City Mall. Performing on their stage at the mall, the duo will tell their stories and educate kids through adventures inspired by UAE heritage and landscapes. The live stage show will take place from July 1-7 at 5:30pm, 6:30pm, 7:30pm, and 8:15pm.

Art pop up

Art enthusiasts can head to Soul Street at FIVE Jumeirah Village for an art pop up where some of GCC’s top upcoming artists will be in action. Pair the experience with Soul Street’s artistic street food. Every Thursday, 7-10pm, till July 7.

Korean art exhibition

Nakheel Mall at Palm Jumeirah has partnered with Spring 15 to host a one-of-a-kind K-art gallery at The Crystal Dome (east), on the mall’s rooftop. The exhibition features masterpieces from two world renowned artists, Son Jin-Hyoung and Kim Jong- Sook. The interactive gallery will be free for Nakheel Mall and The View’s visitors. Till July 22, 10am to 7pm. For more information, visit nakheelmall.ae.