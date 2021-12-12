DSF: The best of the shopping extravaganza's 26 years

Seven shortlisted artists to compete for The Richard Mille Art Prize, $50,000
Events3 weeks ago
Dubai is synonymous with shopping. And the Dubai Shopping Festival is synonymous with deals and raffles. What began as a retail event in 1996 is now the world’s largest shopping fest. Ahead of its 27th edition kickoff on Wednesday, here’s a throwback to the beginnings of the extravaganza and how it evolved within a quarter of a century.
Events3 weeks ago
148 countries, more than 12,000 exhibitors take part in biennial five-day mega-event
Events4 weeks ago
Indian Air Force's Sarang, Tejas and Suryakiran groups will return to the country
Events1 month ago
Crime and intrigue in the Pakistani city in this Starzplay show
Events2 months ago
Entry ticket to the event costs Dh125.
Events2 months ago
Season 26 of the destination will be on for 167 days.
Events5 months ago