DSF: The best of the shopping extravaganza's 26 years

Here’s a throwback to the beginnings of the DSF and how it evolved within a quarter of a century

By Thanweeruddin Mohammad

Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 11:28 PM

Dubai is synonymous with shopping. And the Dubai Shopping Festival is synonymous with deals and raffles. What began as a retail event in 1996 is now the world’s largest shopping fest. Ahead of its 27th edition kickoff on Wednesday, here’s a throwback to the beginnings of the extravaganza and how it evolved within a quarter of a century.

1996: The story begins

The shopping festival’s inaugural edition saw 1.6 million visitors.
1998: All about family

The family theme was introduced for the first time. A footfall of 2.2 million was recorded.
2001: Shoppers win big

A special promo for mothers was rolled out, and a winner bagged $100,000. Thirty-one Rolls-Royce cars were also given away.
2006-2007: A double edition

Instead of having two festivals for this period, DSF held one long edition, much to shoppers’ delight.
2010: Live entertainment across the city

Street festivities, as well as Dubai International Jazz Festival and the Gulf Bike Festival, were introduced.
2013: Not your ordinary fashion show

The region’s first-ever fashion event on a moving train was held aboard the Dubai Metro.
2019: The silver edition

The longest-running festival of its kind marked its 25th year with 38 days of show-stopping entertainment and mega sales
