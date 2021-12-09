Dubai Shopping Festival: 25kg of gold up for grabs for shoppers

100 shoppers can win 25kg of gold in raffle draws.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 9:14 AM

Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), the trade body for the jewellery industry in the emirate, is enticing residents and visitors this season with the biggest Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) raffle, giving away 25kg gold through raffle draws between December 15, 2021, and January 29, 2022, to 100 lucky individuals.

Upon the purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh500, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon, and two raffle coupons will be presented with the purchase of diamond and pearl jewellery worth Dh500.

Shoppers can purchase jewellery from 180 participating outlets in the emirate. Jewellery shoppers will also be able to participate in the raffle with their jewellery purchases from Dubai Duty Free Gold shops in all terminals of Dubai International airport.

“This campaign is a testimony to our commitment to enabling our customers to live life to the fullest by allowing them to win valuable prizes, while we continue to amplify Dubai’s position as the epicentre of top-notch Jewellery. We have witnessed an increase in demand for gold jewellery in the last couple of months and expect it to grow further after the launch of the big DSF raffle promotion, as shoppers want to increase their chances of winning by shopping during DSF. Like every year, our promotion will be one of the highlights of the shopping festival,” said Tawhid Abdullah, chairman, Dubai Jewellery Group.

“With every passing year, the DJG’s DSF raffle continues to make waves amongst loyal patrons and new shoppers. This time around, we are happy to give away 25kgs of gold over seven weeks. We believe this will serve as a real pull for customers and will boost sales for our partners—thereby uplifting the entire Jewellery industry,” said Laila Suhail, chairperson of marketing at Dubai Jewellery Group and CEO of Strategic Alliance and Partnerships Sector, Dubai Economy and Tourism.

