DSF final weekend: Up to 90% discounts, live concerts, and fireworks to light up Dubai sky

About 500 brands will reduce prices across a wide range of items at over 2,000 stores across the city.

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 5:36 PM

It’s set to be a mega weekend for shopaholics and music fans as the annual Dubai Shopping Festival is drawing to a close with a three-day spectacle across the city.

Running until Sunday, January 30, the DSF Final Sale will see 500 brands reduce their prices across a huge range of items at over 2,000 stores citywide, read an official press release,

The DSF Final Sale will include savings of up to 90 per cent on everything from the latest fashion, children’s clothes and stylish lifestyle products to homeware, electronics and more, DSF explained.

Mega music weekend

The DSF Mega Music Weekend will feature performances at the Coca Cola Arena from International singer-songwriter James Blunt on January 29, Saudi sensation Rashed Al Majed and Iraqi icon Waleed Al Shami on January 30 and it as well as the ‘Sawwah’ hologram experience featuring singing legend Abdel Halim Hafez at Al Habtoor City Theatre.

Where to catch fireworks?

DSF said it would be the last weekend for exclusive experiences like the fireworks at The Pointe and The Beach, opposite JBR and Bluewaters and the popular DSF Markets.

Activities planned at DSF Al Seef Market feature a walkable outdoor playhouse and museum, alongside interesting retail and food stalls. Residents and citizens can head over to Majlis Al Khawaneej for some delicious bites from local eateries at The Hub Food Festival.

Other unique DSF markets include Icons x DSF and Al Misk x DSF, both of which are part of The Ladies Night Market Series, featuring luxury lifestyle and fashion creations from a wide selection of homegrown and regional brands.

Harry Potter experience

For kids and big kids, the Harry Potter Experience will continue to be showcased at the Mall of the Emirates. Also, stars of Madagascar will provide entertainment for the whole family with the ultimate jungle adventure at Mirdif City Centre.

Other activities to look forward to are:

> Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic with Major Winners, Ryder Cup Stars and former golfing champions will headline a star-studded field at the Emirates Golf Club

> Savvy shoppers also still have the chance to win millions of dirhams worth of prizes this weekend with the Nissan Grand Raffle and Infiniti Mega Raffle

> Dubai Shopping Malls Group Raffle with Dh 1 million to give away

> Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group will award a total of 25kg of gold this week.

> Shoppers will also have the chance to win Dh 45,000 at Oasis Mall this weekend.

> The Idealz x DSF Grand Prize will see one lucky winner walk away with a one-bedroom apartment in Madinat Jumeirah Living

