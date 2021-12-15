Dubai Shopping Festival: Check out the shows they will put up with drones

The Drone Light Show promises to be a stunning affair this year

Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021

Dubai will light up from tonight as its shopping festival begins. Fireworks, shows and, of course, deals, will welcome residents and tourists to a city-wide shopping extravaganza.

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) Drone Light Show will be back this year, and it promises to be a stunning affair.

Check this out:

Starting tomorrow, the spectacle will wow visitors to Bluewaters, The Beach opposite JBR and the newly opened Ain Dubai. Running daily at 7pm and 9.30pm, the region’s longest running drone light show will be complemented by a show on Ain Dubai.

Set to ‘Ya Salam Ya Dubai’ by Rashed Al Majed and RedOne; the Expo 2020 anthem, ‘This is Our Time’; and David Guetta’s global hit ‘Titanium’, the show will tell the story of the UAE’s past, present and future.

