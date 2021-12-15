Dubai Shopping Festival: Check out the shows they will put up with drones

Shoppers are saving up to 90 per cent on fashion, beauty products, electronics, home décor
Events2 weeks ago
Dubai will light up from tonight as its shopping festival begins. Fireworks, shows and, of course, deals, will welcome residents and tourists to a city-wide shopping extravaganza.
The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) Drone Light Show will be back this year, and it promises to be a stunning affair.
Check this out:
Starting tomorrow, the spectacle will wow visitors to Bluewaters, The Beach opposite JBR and the newly opened Ain Dubai. Running daily at 7pm and 9.30pm, the region’s longest running drone light show will be complemented by a show on Ain Dubai.
Set to ‘Ya Salam Ya Dubai’ by Rashed Al Majed and RedOne; the Expo 2020 anthem, ‘This is Our Time’; and David Guetta’s global hit ‘Titanium’, the show will tell the story of the UAE’s past, present and future.
ALSO READ:
Shoppers are saving up to 90 per cent on fashion, beauty products, electronics, home décor
Events2 weeks ago
#NoFilterDXB will also boast a supercar parade, latest launches from Bentley, Aston Martin, Maserati
Events2 weeks ago
10-day exhibition to feature museum programme, exhibitions, live performances showcasing Emirati culture
Events2 weeks ago
Around 800 four-wheelers headed to the UAE's dunes for the event's third edition
Events3 weeks ago
Fairgoers enjoy drone shows, fireworks on opening day
Events3 weeks ago
Attractions feature ice skating rink, drone shows, free bus service
Events3 weeks ago
Known for her her best-selling Ajwan trilogy, her session will be titled 'How sci-fi fuels reality'
Events3 weeks ago
Seven shortlisted artists to compete for The Richard Mille Art Prize, $50,000
Events4 weeks ago