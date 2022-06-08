One dead, 9 injured after car drives into a crowd in Berlin

A number of Conservative lawmakers say they have lost faith in Johnson's govt over 'partygate' scandal
Europe3 days ago
A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing one person and seriously injuring nine others, rescue services said.
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.
Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
Police wouldn’t immediately confirm German media reports that those killed and injured were part of a school group, but said they “appeared to belong together.”
The driver was apparently detained by passers-by before being arrested swiftly by a police officer who was near the scene, Cablitz said. He said police are trying to determine whether he deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.
Police later tweeted that the driver was a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lives in Berlin. They didn’t give further details, and it wasn’t immediately clear what if anything he had told them in questioning.
Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.
Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey tweeted that she was “deeply shocked by this incident.”
German Interior Ministry spokesman Maximilian Kall said it was “too soon” to say whether it was an accident or an intentional act.
American-British actor John Barrowman, who was in a nearby store with his partner at the time of the crash, described the scene as “carnage.” Large numbers of police and first responders, including a helicopter, were at the scene, he said.
The incident happened at one end of the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard and next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.
In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV plowed into a group of pedestrians, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the sidewalk.
A number of Conservative lawmakers say they have lost faith in Johnson's govt over 'partygate' scandal
Europe3 days ago
Moscow warns strikes on unspecified 'targets' if West supplies missiles
Europe3 days ago
The monarch did not join her family in the royal box watching the pageant
Europe4 days ago
Diana Ross, Queen and Andrea Bocelli to headline concert featuring top artistes
Europe5 days ago
French president does not rule out visit to Kyiv
Europe6 days ago
Russian president says it could be done via Ukrainian or other ports
Europe6 days ago
The man died in artillery fire in the Kharkiv region
Europe6 days ago
Viral illness mostly occurs in west and central Africa
Europe6 days ago