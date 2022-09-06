UK: We will come out of this stronger, Boris Johnson says as he departs Downing Street

Injuries were caused — mostly broken bones and bruising — to around 50 other people in the area
Britain's Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his successor Liz Truss would do everything to help people cope with sky-rocketing energy prices, using his departure speech to throw his support behind the country's new prime minister.
"And I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and this country will endure it and we will win," he said, standing in front of the door of his Number 10 Downing Street office and residence.
He also said that the nation come out stronger from the economic downturn, as he departed Downing Street to tender his resignation as prime minister.
"This is a tough time for the economy," he said. "This is a tough time for families up and down the country. We can and we will get through it, we will come out stronger the other side."
