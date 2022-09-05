UK: Liz Truss promises to deliver 'bold plan to cut taxes'; Sunak says country must 'unite behind' her

The London event marked the twelfth — and final — event in the Tory leadership election race
Liz Truss won the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest on Monday and will become Britain's new prime minister after replacing the ousted Boris Johnson.
Below are key quotes from her victory speech:
"I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative. My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years."
"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply."
"I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."
"We will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024."
Britain's Rishi Sunak, who lost the race to become Britain's prime minister on Monday, said the party must now unite behind winner Liz Truss.
"It's right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," Sunak said on Twitter.
