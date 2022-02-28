Ukraine crisis: Russian army says civilians can ‘freely’ leave Kyiv

The statement added that he had informed the French and German leaders of his decision
Europe6 days ago
The Russian army said Monday that Ukrainian civilians could “freely” leave the country’s capital Kyiv and stressed it had air superiority over Ukraine as the crisis went into its fifth day.
“All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe,” Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.
“Russian aviation has gained air superiority over the entire territory of Ukraine,” he added, accusing Ukrainian troops of using civilians as human shields.
