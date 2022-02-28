Vatican says ready to ‘facilitate dialogue’ between Russia and Ukraine

Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told Italian newspapers that he was “convinced there is always room for negotiations”

AFP

By Reuters Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 11:08 AM

The Vatican is ready to “facilitate dialogue” between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, its top diplomat said on Monday.

Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who ranks second only to the pope in the Vatican hierarchy, told Italian newspapers that “despite the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine” he was “convinced there is always room for negotiations”.