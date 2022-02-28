Russia-Ukraine crisis: I don't think Putin wants to use nuclear weapons, says UK defence secretary

The talks are expected to take place in the Gomel region at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border
British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday that he does not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons in his pursuit of Ukraine, days after the former Soviet republic attacked its neighbour.
"We should be worried that a state like Russia believes that the rules don't apply to them, whether that is attacking Ukraine, but fundamentally a deterrent is what it is, a deterrent," Wallace told Times Radio.
"As much as he might be ambitious for Ukraine, I don't think he wants to go into that space."
135,000 field rations, 5,000 helmets and 5,000 pieces of body armour will also be sent
World15 hours ago
This come amid the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine
World16 hours ago
The bloc will also target Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
World16 hours ago
Ukrainian authorities said that radiation levels had increased following the Russian takeover of Chernobyl
World17 hours ago
'This includes critical emergency health supplies to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of people'
World17 hours ago
'Does not want war with Russia, we don’t seek confrontation'
World18 hours ago
The Russian-Israeli billionaire handed over the football club's 'stewardship and care' to the trustees of its charitable foundation
World18 hours ago