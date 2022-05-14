Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy to resume operations in Kyiv

On March 13, it had been temporarily moved to Warsaw

By Web Desk Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 3:52 PM

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has announced that it will resume operations.

In a tweet, the embassy said that it was glad to announce that it would begin operations from Tuesday, May 17.

On March 13, the embassy had been temporarily moved to Warsaw, Poland. Harsh Kumar Jain was then appointed as the new envoy.

Jain submitted his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Senik on May 2. The embassy, and previous ambassador Partha Satpathy played a crucial role in evacuating students from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

