Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week

British PM Johnson announced the planned action on Friday during a trip to India

AP

By AP Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 3:39 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK plans to reopen its embassy in Ukraine’s capital next week.

Johnson announced the planned action on Friday during a trip to India. Diplomats from other European nations have returned to Kyiv since Russian troops withdrew from the capital region to focus on eastern Ukraine.

Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv this month to show solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. At the time, the prime minister detailed a new package of financial and military aid, and Zelensky said the UK had pledged to help rebuild the city after the war.

