Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week

Forces under heavy bombardment but continue to defend port city
Europe2 days ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK plans to reopen its embassy in Ukraine’s capital next week.
Johnson announced the planned action on Friday during a trip to India. Diplomats from other European nations have returned to Kyiv since Russian troops withdrew from the capital region to focus on eastern Ukraine.
Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv this month to show solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. At the time, the prime minister detailed a new package of financial and military aid, and Zelensky said the UK had pledged to help rebuild the city after the war.
ALSO READ:
Forces under heavy bombardment but continue to defend port city
Europe2 days ago
A country like Britain informed by Christian values cannot 'sub-contract out our responsibilities,' says the church leader
Europe4 days ago
Police seize 2.9 tonnes of the drug, estimated to have a street value of 72 million euros
Europe4 days ago
The queen cut back on public duties on her doctors’ orders since spending a night in hospital in October
Europe4 days ago
Seizing the port city would free up Russian forces to encircle Ukrainian forces in the eastern part of the country
Europe5 days ago
Russian defence ministry says it has cleared entire urban area of port city
Europe5 days ago
There were no reports yet of victims or material damage
Europe5 days ago
Russian troops have gradually advanced into the port city
Europe5 days ago