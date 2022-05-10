UAE: ADDC to train hypermarket staff on energy efficiency in Abu Dhabi

Staff to guide customers on buying sustainable household products

Supplied

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 3:08 PM

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) is expanding its ‘Green Corner’ initiative by partnering with Carrefour to create awareness among community members on purchasing energy-efficient home appliances.

As part of this initiative, ADDC will offer training to the hypermarket staff who can in turn guide customers on buying sustainable household products.

ADDC, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and Carrefour, owned by Majid Al Futtaim, inked a memorandum of understanding during the World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi.

“The aim is to promote highly efficient home appliances. We wish to raise consumer awareness on the importance of such appliances and its impact on energy consumption. We will train their (Carrefour) staff, who can then explain to customers about ESMA ratings and the significance of purchasing 4 and 5 star-rated appliances, which will reduce consumption,” Dr Mohammed Al Hosani, demand side management department manager, ADCC, told Khaleej Times.

“We will start with a pilot programme at Carrefour Al Saqr, located on Airport Road in the Capital. This initiative will be for six months. Depending on the feedback of this pilot, we will check for potential to expand to other outlets,” Al Hosani noted.

There will be a dedicated space in Carrefour Al Saqr where a trained staff will inform customers about most sustainable options in terms of energy consumption, costs, and performance. Products will include refrigerators, washing machines and other home appliances.

Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, managing director, ADDC, said the initiative helps customers make informed decisions about their home water and electricity consumption.

“This partnership also signifies the important role that ADDC plays in supporting the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s demand side management efforts and the UAE’s objective to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”

Christophe Orcet, head of commercial and operations of Carrefour UAE for Majid Al Futtaim Retail, added: “By choosing high-efficiency appliances over conventional models, consumers can save on utility bills, reduce their home’s carbon footprint, and enhance their lifestyles.”

This initiative falls under the utility company’s comprehensive demand side management programme, Tarsheed, which aims to reduce 20 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity consumption by 2030.

In 2020, ADDC engaged with LuLu Group as part of the initiative.

“We are looking forward to expanding this with other entities as well,” Dr Al Hosani added.