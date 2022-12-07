'What a shame they didn't get to enjoy the best player in the world': Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend on his omission from the Starting XI against Switzerland

Portugal won 6-1 and secured a spot in the quarter finals

By CT Desk Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 12:26 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 12:40 PM

Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1 to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos bagged a hattrick while Pepe, Raphael Guerrero, and Rafael Leao, netted one goal each.

Cristiano Ronaldo, their star player, meanwhile, started on the bench.

He did, however, come off the bench in the 73rd minute as a substitute for Joao Felix, but failed to make an impact.

It was Portugal boss Fernando Santos who made headlines for deciding to bench Cristiano, a decision that paid off handsomely, but not taken well my many including the star player's partner Georgina Rodriguez who was present at the Lusail Stadium.

She took to her Instagram to share photos and videos from the game. The caption, as translated, read, "Congratulations Portugal."

"While the 11 players sang the anthem all eyes placed on you," she added, referring to the all the shutterbugs clicking Cristiano on the bench while the starting XI sung their national anthems on the field.

"What a shame we didn't get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes," she continued. "The fans haven't stopped claiming you and screaming your name. I hope God and your dear friend Fernando hold hands and make us vibrate one more night."

It was the first time in 31 games that Cristiano was not included in the starting lineup for a major tournament, a streak that stretches back to 2008, as per Mirror.

In the quarter-finals, Portugal will face Morocco, who beat Spain on penalties. The clash will take place on December 10 at 7pm. In the other quarter-final games, Argentina will take on Netherlands, Brazil will face Croatia, and England will go head-to-head against France.