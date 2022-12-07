Fifa World Cup 2022: Meet the WAGs cheering on their famous partners

As excitement builds for the quarter and semi-final matches, star footballers have humongous support in their wives and girlfriends

By CT Desk Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 12:56 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 2:16 PM

Georgina Rodriguez

The gorgeous model girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is playing in his fifth World Cup, didn’t mince words as the Portugal star was benched for the country’s match against Switzerland on Tuesday, at the ongoing Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar. She congratulated the team on winning 3-0, but also wrote, “What a shame they didn't get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes. The fans haven't stopped screaming your name.” She also expressed hope that Ronaldo and coach Fernando Santos would come together to create magic on the pitch once more.

Katie Goodland

Katie Goodland and her husband, England captain Harry Kane, both attended Larkswood Primary in East London, then moved on to Chingford Foundation School, that also has another famous alumnus, David Beckham. Katie - who graduated with a sports science degree - works as a fitness instructor and is “not afraid to take the mickey out of herself or me”, Kane tells Esquire magazine. She was in the stands as England took on Senegal at the ongoing Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar, cheering them on as the beat the African champions 3-0 to earn a place in the quarter-finals.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022England's Jack Grealish's partner Sasha Attwood is seen in the stands before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine

Sasha Attwood

England midfielder Jack Grealish’s girlfriend has been supporting the Manchester City star throughout the Fifa World Cup 2022 so far. She was most recently spotted in the VIP section of the stands at the England versus Senegal match.

Jennifer Giroud

Wife of French striker Oliver Giroud, the notoriously private Jennifer, has stuck by the footballer through troubled times, like when tabloids linked him to model Celia Kay. He denied taking her to a hotel, but issued an apology on Twitter. The couple have four children together now. Jennifer and other French WAGs are expected to cheer their team at the England-France Fifa World Cup 2022 Quarter Final in Qatar on December 10.

Erika Choperena (C), wife of France's forward #07 Antoine Griezmann (not seen) sits in the stands ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Erika Choperena

The wife of French footballer Antoine Griezmann used to run a beauty blog called Cordialmente Erika but now focuses on her family. The couple have three children together. She is no doubt gearing up - as are the other WAGs - for the exciting Quarter Final that France have set up with England on Saturday.