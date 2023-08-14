'We even have a second family, that is how the relationship should be': Pooja Bhatt shares parents Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran's love story

She also revealed that the story of 'Aashiqui' is based on her parents' relationship

By CT Desk Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM

During a discussion with Bebika Dhurve on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt shared the romantic tale of her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Lorraine Bright, formerly known as Kiran Bhatt. Kiran was Mahesh's first spouse, and the couple parented two children together, Pooja and Rahul Bhatt. Following their separation, Mahesh got married to actress Soni Razdan, with whom he has two daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and actor Alia Bhatt. Mahesh drew inspiration from his love story with Kiran to create the film Aashiqui.

She revealed that the story of Aashiqui essentially encapsulates her parents' relationship. "My mother was in the boarding school and my father used to live in the building opposite to the school. Once he had gone to the school to attend the sports day and saw my mother from a distance. My mother was an athlete and it was love at first sight. The same evening, my dad jumped the school’s wall to find her and was caught. He didn’t even know my mother then! The principal called my grandmother and explained the situation. My grandmother then told my father, ‘If you are so big that you can climb a wall to meet my daughter, then you take the responsibility of my daughter.’ My father agreed to take the responsibility at that young age. My mother was in the last year of school. Since then, he has taken my mother’s responsibility and never left her alone," Pooja was quoted as saying.

Addressing their divorce and his marriage with Soni Razdan, she added, "My parents got separated a while ago. We even have a second family. And that is how the relationship should be. The nature of the relationship might change but when you take someone’s responsibility, you do it for your life. There are very few people in this world and especially a few men. There are a few men only who don’t make a woman feel that he is taking her responsibility. My mother knows that she will have fights with me and my brother, but my father has been her rock.

In an previous interaction with a news source, Pooja was quoted as saying, “I grew up with a father who supposedly went on to marry somebody else and have another family. I do not feel that way. In fact I was very moved one day. Soni and I were on a recce to Conoor and she was sitting outside and she said, ‘Pooja I want to tell you I felt so guilty’ and I said, ‘Soni why do you need to feel guilty. You never broke any marriage up.’ That marriage was long dead.”

