Dubai-based singer Abdu Rozik to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard contestant

The show, which is currently airing, is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

Photo: Instagram

By ANI Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 1:18 PM

Dubai-based singer from Tajikistan Abdu Rozik is all set to add his cuteness to the ongoing second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Abdu, who rose to fame with his appearance on 'Bigg Boss 15', will enter the show as a wildcard contestant. The show is being hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Excited about his 'BB OTT 2' stint, Abdu said, "I'm really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again. BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons and I can't wait to meet everyone including my favourite bhaijaan (brother). To swagat nahi karoge humara?" (Will you not welcome me?)

The second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' started from June 17. The contestants who are locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

It was the first time on Bigg Boss that a contestant got evicted just within 24 hours of the show's premiere. Social media influencer Puneet Superstar, known for his comic videos, got evicted.

He was shown the door by the makers of the show just hours after his arrival. This occurred following Puneet getting a strong warning from Bigg Boss for allegedly using bad language towards the producers and destroying house property.

