Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill wants to fall in love, but says when it happens, 'heartbreak follows'

She discussed her personal life and acting career with industry colleague Nawazuddin Siddiqui during a talk show

By CT Desk Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 5:48 PM Last updated: Wed 24 May 2023, 5:54 PM

During a candid conversation on her talk show, Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made her debut in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, shared talked about her personal life and discussed her movie career with guest actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On the talk show, the Nawazuddin expressed curiosity about her life goals. Nonchalantly, Shehnaaz responded that her sole desire in life is to experience love. However, she acknowledged that love can sometimes betray you. Shehnaaz was in a close relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla, whom she met on the reality show Bigg Boss.

While they never publicly discussed their relationship, it was the talk of the town with many people, including Salman Khan, commenting on it.

During the conversation with Nawazuddin, Shehnaaz revealed that she discovered her passion for acting relatively late and initially aspired to be in front of the camera in any capacity. Nawazuddin inquired about her true aspirations in life since she is currently involved in various pursuits, ranging from singing to hosting a chat show. He asked her to reveal one thing she genuinely wants from the depths of her heart. Shehnaaz took a moment and replied, "Love."

After a brief laugh, Nawaz responded, "You will find love too." Shehnaaz continued, "When love happens, heartbreak follows, and when heartbreak occurs, it will reflect in my acting."

Shehnaaz described herself as a heartbreaker, stating, "When I break someone's heart, they will cry and won't be able to do anything else. They will think about me 24/7. I'm that intense... Everyone has their own way of loving, and my love is incredibly pure."

Shehnaaz has rarely spoken about Sidharth since his passing in 2021. However, during the recent promotional tour of her film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan mentioned that he has advised her to "move on."

“These people on social media are always trying to pin her down with Sidharth when he himself would like to see her happy and move on in life, get married and have children. Will she stay single for the rest of her life?” he said on The Kapil Sharma Show.