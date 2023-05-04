Watch: UAE's Abdu Rozik performs with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman at Pune concert

Social media sensation and Bigg Boss 16 participant called it an honour to share platform with the music maestro

Abdu Rozik with composer AR Rahman. Photo: Instagram

Published: Thu 4 May 2023

Dubai-based internet sensation and Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik on Sunday shared the stage with Indian musician AR Rahman at a live concert in Pune. The three-feet social media sensation took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the legendary musician.

After the performance, Rozik shared on social media that he was both honoured and privileged to perform with the music maestro. "What an honour and privilege to perform with legend @arrahman last night in Pune. Thank you for giving me this chance, and to your family and amazing team @btosproductions for supporting me so much."

In the picture, the Tajikistani singer could be seen twinning with the Oscar-winning musician in black outfits and also added a video of Rahman asking him to sign along with him.

Watch the video here:

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "So happy for u Abdu,u deserve everything," a fan commented. A fan commented, "PROUD MOMENT." "Chota Bhaijaan with Legend AR Rahman Sir," a user wrote.

Rahman's daughter, singer Khatija Rahman commented on his post, "You deserve the best for your good heart Abdu. More than anything you’re just a beautiful human with a kind heart. Keep going. Everyone loves you."

The composer's son AR Ameen also dropped a red heart emoji on his post. Other fans also shared how proud they were of the singer and the opportunities he was receiving. One fan shared, "So happy for u Abdu, u deserve everything."

Rahman's concert was stopped by the police officials due to the 10 pm deadline.

Police stopped the live concert of Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman in Maharashtra's Pune as the music maestro was performing after the 10 pm deadline, an official said on Monday.

The incident came to the fore after a purported video went viral, wherein a policeman can be seen walking onto the stage while Rahman was performing and asking him, other artists and organisers to stop the music show.

Inputs from ANI

