Watch: Chris Hemsworth flies Emirates, shares video of daughter enjoying his film in first-class cabin

Hollywood's top star Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a unique experience he had on an Emirates flight.
Putting up a video on the social media application, he said: "I swear it was her choice", as he shared a video of his daughter watching a film of his.
In the video, Hemsworth can be seen seated next to his daughter in the first class section of an Emirates flight. His daughter, is seen watching something intently on her in-flight entertainment system.
The actor pans to the screen and zooms in showing that it was his film that she had been watching. He then flips the camera and winks.
The star shared the video with the hashtag 'family loyalty'. Watch the adorable clip below:
Emirates spotted this hilarious video and dropped a witty comment on the actor's post. The airline said: "Chris Hemsworth it’s time to start planning the family superhero costumes. Wishing you and your family an amazing time on board!"
