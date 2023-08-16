Chris Hemsworth in Dubai: Hollywood star enjoys a 'fun family trip into the future'

The 'Thor' actor shared a clip of his visit to the Museum of the Future on Instagram

Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 1:29 PM

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth is enjoying time off with his family in Dubai. The Extraction 2 star shared a video on Instagram in which he's seen taking a tour of Museum of the Future in the city.

Sharing a series of videos on the platform, he wrote: "A fun family trip into the future!"

In the videos, Chris, famous for his portrayal of superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is seen taking the tour of the popular tourist destination, accompanied by his family.

Chris is married to Elsa Pataky and the two are parents to three children; daughter, India Rose, born in 2012 and twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, born in 2014.

On the workfront, Chris was last seen in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's 2020 action-thriller.

