Veteran Pakistani actor Shakeel passes away

A multi-awarded actor, he was one of the most prominent figures in the South Asian country's TV industry

Photo source: Facebook

By Web Desk Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 7:45 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 7:47 PM

Veteran Pakistani actor Shakeel Kamal Yousuf died on Thursday afternoon at the age of 85, according to media reports quoting a statement from his family.

Shakeel — whose real name is Yousuf Kamal — passed away at a hospital after being "unwell for several days", according to the reports.

One of the most prominent figures in Pakistan's TV industry, he had been known for serials such as Uncle Urfi, Angan Terha, and Parchaiyan.

A multi-awarded actor, he had also starred in a number of films. He once portrayed the role of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan in the biographical English film Jinnah in 1998.

ALSO READ: