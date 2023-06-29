Madonna health scare: Family 'prepared for the worst', Fans send love to 'the queen'

Singer's relatives claimed she rehearsed six days a week and 12 hours a day for the much-awaited Celebration tour

File: Madonna poses on the red carpet a the Billboard Magazine's 11th annual Women in Music luncheon in New York, U.S., December 9, 2016. Photo: Reuters

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 2:56 PM

American singer Madonna was admitted to a hospital in New York City on June 24. The 64-year-old pop sensation was found unresponsive, as per a report by Page Six.

The singer had to be intubated for one night in the intensive care unit. On Wednesday, she was moved to a regular ward, the report added.

Madonna's family was terrified after seeing her condition. They were "preparing for the worst," reported The Daily Mail.

A relative of the superstar opened up about the gravity of the situation. In an interview with The Daily Mail, the unidentified family member said, "For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst."

Madonna's relatives claimed that she used to rehearse six days a week and 12 hours a day for the much-awaited Celebration tour, announced earlier this year to mark 40 years of her musical career. It was expected to kick off on July 15, reported BBC.

The relative also revealed that Madonna has not been living as healthy a life as she should be for her age. "She thinks that she is still young when, in fact, she is not. She also believes that she is invincible," the relative was quoted as saying.

Health update

Madonna's manager Guy Oseary also released a statement on Wednesday. It said that the singer had "developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU."

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving; however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Regarding the Celebration tour, Guy Oseary added, "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, including the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows."

Get well soon messages

Singer Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande reacted to the official statement released on Instagram. He said, "Omg sending her love and healing light!"

Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan commented: "Sending love her way." American actress Julia Garner also reacted to the post with a red heart and folded hand emoji.

A fan wrote, "Please send her my love and support. I'll be sending prayers for her healing."

Another said, "We all love you, Madonna — thank you, Guy. We will hang tight and await good words."

"Hi Madonna, me and all your fans are with you, close to you, and we want you to know that you are our queen, and we hold your hand. Fight and turn back stronger than ever. We will always wait for you. With everlasting love," read a comment.

