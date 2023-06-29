Madonna admitted to ICU for several days due to 'serious infection'; world tour postponed

Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023

Pop icon Madonna had "paused all commitments", including her world tour, after getting hospitalised for a serious infection, according to her manager Guy Oseary.

In an Instagram post, Oseary said the superstar had to stay in the ICU for several days after developing a "serious bacterial infection" on June 24.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he added.

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

