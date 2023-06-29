UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Madonna admitted to ICU for several days due to 'serious infection'; world tour postponed

The 'Queen of Pop' is still under medical care, says her manager

AFP file photo
AFP file photo

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 12:07 AM

Last updated: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 12:08 AM

Pop icon Madonna had "paused all commitments", including her world tour, after getting hospitalised for a serious infection, according to her manager Guy Oseary.

In an Instagram post, Oseary said the superstar had to stay in the ICU for several days after developing a "serious bacterial infection" on June 24.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he added.

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment