Madonna admitted to ICU for several days due to 'serious infection'; world tour postponed

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to produce daughter Suhana's debut theatrical film: Report
There is a possibility he will appear in the film in an extended cameo role
Pop icon Madonna had "paused all commitments", including her world tour, after getting hospitalised for a serious infection, according to her manager Guy Oseary.
In an Instagram post, Oseary said the superstar had to stay in the ICU for several days after developing a "serious bacterial infection" on June 24.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he added.
"We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."
