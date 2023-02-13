Trugoy of hip-hop band De La Soul dies at 54

The event to be held at the Museum of the Future will also feature rapper will.i.am and other notable guests
David Jolicoeur, member of the De La Soul trio who went by "Trugoy the Dove," has died, US media reported Sunday. He was 54 years old.
Trugoy's death was first reported by music outlet AllHipHop and later confirmed by his representative Tony Ferguson to The New York Times and The Washington Post.
No cause of death was reported.
Trugoy had spoken publicly in recent years about his struggles with congestive heart failure, and said his health problems had prevented him from performing and touring with his fellow De La Soul members.
The pioneering hip-hop group -- which also includes Posdnuos and Maseo -- formed in 1988 in Amityville in New York's Long Island.
They gained a following for their eclectic sampling, lighthearted wordplay and influence in alternative hip-hop, including jazz rap.
The group exuded a positive spirit in contrast to the image of gangsta rap on the West Coast.
The New York trio recently began releasing their classic early hits on streaming platforms, following a decades-long battle over their samples.
The New York trio's first six albums, dating from 1989 to 2001, had previously not appeared on streaming platforms because their label, Tommy Boy, never tackled the huge legal task of clearing all the samples.
News of Trugoy's death prompted quick reaction from industry peers, including the influential MC Big Daddy Kane: "It was a honor to share so many stages with you."
Rapper Busta Rhymes tweeted on Sunday: "Complete Disbelief that I'm typing this right now. This one hurts Bad. Dave aka Trugoy the Dove Fly Beloved Fly.. Rest Easy King."
Pharrell Williams joined the outpouring for Trugoy, tweeting that he was "sending love, light and positive vibrations to his family, The Soul and everyone whose lives have been touched by his existence."
The event to be held at the Museum of the Future will also feature rapper will.i.am and other notable guests
The designer was inspired by Hepburn's 1990s TV documentary series 'Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn'
The influential figure died due to natural causes, announced Bacharach's spokesperson
Residents have a chance till February 12 to meet the superstar himself
Ian Kenny spoke to City Times about the thrill of live performances, the band's musical evolution and more
Wondering how to spend your days off? Look no further than our comprehensive guide to the weekend
Iconic movie's enduring popularity continues to this day
From a spectacular night out to a luxurious afternoon tea, there are many ways to spend your Thursday in the country