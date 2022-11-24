Things to do this weekend in UAE

We bring you six great options to enjoy music, the outdoors, pop culture and more

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 6:40 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 6:47 PM

Celebrate World Children’s Day

World Children’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, November 27, at Souk Al Marfa, the waterfront souk and marketplace at Dubai Islands. The event promises to be a special day filled with activities as children come together through sport, art, music, dance and more. Groove to tunes by Europe-based band HELP! A Beatles Tribute, check out award-winning street dancers The Pancake Bros from France. Also showcased are a youth-group whose aim is to create a platform that connects GenZ & Millennials that want to be a part of something great and InspireMeDxb! that will have university students interact and encourage children of all ages to be actively involved in everything around them. The event will also feature Emirati boxer Fahad Al-Bloushi who will be conducting a self-defense boxing masterclass for kids.

Armaan Malik Live in Dubai

Popular Indian singer Armaan Malik is in Dubai and will perform as part of the Winter Music Fest at The Agenda, on Friday, November 25. Known for memorable hits like Naina, Bol Do Na Zara and Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Baar, Armaan who recently won his second MTV EMA, is expected to belt out fan favorites as well as new releases during the gig. Get your tickets at Platinumlist.

Stars Con Middle East

The bustling entertainment scene in the UAE will witness another star-studded affair as the first-ever Stars Con event in the Middle East brings popular Hollywood stars to Dubai. Among them are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and The Walking Dead), Luke Peros (Money Heist), and David Angelo Roman. Six international artists are also in the line-up. Throughout the two-day event, fans will have the chance to enjoy many activities as well as up-close-and-personal experiences with their favourite celebrities via fun photoshoots, autograph sessions, meet & greets, Q&A panels, and free pop-culture experiences. Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27, from 10am onwards at Dubai World Trade Centre. Tickets at Platinumlist and Virgin.

Winter Market

Dubai's latest outdoor destination is the M2L Market, located at Gate Avenue - DIFC, Zone B, that will welcome the public throughout winter until March 2023. The Market will feature a four-pavilion concept and offers plenty of activities. The Art Lab features artists, art workshops and exhibitions; the eSports pavilion will have gaming stations for all ages to participate in; the Wrkbay pavilion has pizza-making workshops for parents and their kids to craft their own pizzas and a Creative Hub with instagrammable spaces for selfies. M2L Market is a foodie’s paradise with plenty of food trucks serving speciality food flavours, and you can enjoy some retail therapy as well. There will also be live entertainment in the form of open mics, stand-up comedy, music festivals, dance battles, as well as intensive workouts, a Farmer’s Market and much more. Timings: 4 pm to midnight on weekdays and 12 noon to midnight on weekends.

Russian Film Festival

The Russian Film Festival will be held for the first time in the UAE. Reel Cinemas at Dubai Mall will hold free viewings of six Russian films from different genres. Enjoy the international premiere of Detective Chirp & the Golden Beehive, the first ever animated film created entirely on a game engine (software used for video game development); animated featured films Finnick and The Fixies vs Crabots will also be presented, as well as the thriller Sputnik and ballet drama The Bolshoi. From November 25-27. To register, visit https://reelcinemas.com/en-ae/russianfilmfestival

French Montana and Koba LaD live

Fans of great music are in for a treat as Pure White, a part of the official BudX FIFA Fan FestivalTM Dubai, is hosting some spectacular live performances. The Pure White pop-up venue is Dubai’s newest and coolest clubbing space that can hold up to 1,500 party-goers. The BudX FIFA Fan FestivalTM Dubai, with a capacity of 10,000 people, is a great place to watch all the Fifa World Cup footballing action during the day before taking your night to the next level at one of the amazing live performances. French Montana (pictured) will be performing on Friday, November 25, and Koba LaD on Sunday, November 27.