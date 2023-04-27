Adopt an animal, try a Dh10 dish and more: Things to do around UAE on April 27

We've got you covered for Thursday with these amazing options

By CT Desk Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 10:50 AM Last updated: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 11:06 AM

There's always something interesting to do on weekdays in the UAE, whether it's checking out a tempting food offer, visting a cultural destination or indulging the kids in some engaging activities. Here's what we are looking forward to today:

Adopt an animal at Green Planet

Residents of the UAE can now officially ‘Adopt an Animal’ at The Green Planet Dubai, a tropical rainforest home to over 3,000 plants and animals across four indoor rainforest levels. Through this initiative, animal lovers will be able to adopt Lemon the sloth, Kendrick the lemur, Amal the slow loris, Goldie the blue and gold macaw and Coco the toco toucan for the duration of one year. The adopted animals will be under the expert care of the trained individuals, and parents would be contributing to the conservation and education initiatives by helping to conserve, breed, and preserve the species and their natural habitats as well as assisting in the animals’ welfare by donating to the wildlife sanctuary, the rehabilitation programs, veterinary requirements and contributing to the provision of general animal needs. Different package options are available, and each comes with a welcome letter, a personalized adoption certificate, an animal keychain and email updates about your adopted animal. Visit https://thegreenplanetdubai.com/ for more information.

Check out a new eatery

La Sirène, a new urban lifestyle eatery and terrace, opens today, bringing a piece of Lebanon to Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites. The menu draws from Beirut’s contemporary café culture melded together with flavourful Mediterranean cuisine. There is a focus on stunning seafood, Lebanese street food that has been stylishly refined and some favourite classics as a nod to the region’s deep culinary roots. Portions are generous with platters designed for sharing. Lunch (12-3pm) and dinner (6-11pm) available everyday. Call 04 6042261.

Visit the new Neon Galaxy

An exciting new neon space-themed indoor playworld just landed on the grounds of Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts. Neon Galaxy is a new multi-level indoor adventure park for children and young teens. It features Astro Arena, a neon space theme with ninja courses, slides, rope climbing and a wipe-out challenge that will engage children’s learning while providing endless fun in a safe and stimulating environment. Neon Galaxy also features Little Astronauts, a dedicated sensory-rich space with various shapes, colours and textures for curious kids to learn through play and exploration. See www.dubaiparksandresorts.com for more information.

Be mesmerized at AYA

Located in WAFI City, Dubai, unique entertainment park AYA invites travelers into a whole new world of vibrant experiences across 12 zones, each with its own unique theme and interactive elements. From an infinite mirror chamber filled with shimmering moons to the chance to dance with your avatar, AYA is designed to mesmerize and enthrall its visitors. Play, drift, and dream through observatories full of stars, roam through gardens of blooming light, and traverse rivers that bridge the infinite. Book tickets at aya-universe.com

Try Dh10 dishes at Souk Al Marfa

As part of the ongoing Dubai Food Festival, enjoy a variety of dishes for Dh10 from various outlets covering Indian, Thai, Chinese, Korean and other cuisines at waterfront souk and marketplace Souk Al Marfa, Dubai Islands. Offers run till May 7.

Don’t miss DJ Spooky at NYUAD

A public concert starring DJ Spooky will take place at NYUAD’s main plaza, today at 7pm. The concert marks the NYUAD Hackathon for Social Good in the Arab World, which this year is focused on finding solutions to challenges related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Acclaimed composer, multimedia artist and writer Paul D. Miller aka DJ Spooky will take to the stage for an evening of vibrant New York-based electronic music and hip-hop. When he is not spinning sounds, Miller explores the intersections of art and quantum physics, making this performance the perfect way to mark the Hackathon. The concert is free and open to the public. Register at the NYUAD website.