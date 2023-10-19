The Kid Laroi to electrify Dubai in December

The Australian singer and songwriter's performance is slated to take place at Coca Cola Arena

By CT Desk Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 7:05 PM

Virgin Radio Dubai has an electrifying night of music in store as they announce the Australian singer and songwriter, The Kid Laroi, will perform at the renowned Coca-Cola Arena on December 8.

Dubai residents can expect a night of captivating rap and heartfelt melodies from this globally celebrated artist. The Kid Laroi's December 8 concert is bound to be a memorable experience.

The Kid Laroi's Dubai show promises some exciting surprise guest artists. Details about these special appearances will be revealed soon, so keep an eye on the Coca-Cola Arena website for updates.

Born Charlton Howard in Sydney, The Kid Laroi draws inspiration from hip-hop and R&B legends like Tupac, Erykah Badu, The Fugees, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West.

This concert promises an evening of surprises as more artists join the lineup. Don't miss your chance to experience a musical spectacle at Dubai's top live entertainment venue. Tickets starting at Dh195 are available on the Coca-Cola Arena website.