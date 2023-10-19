The Kid Laroi to electrify Dubai in December

He was rushed to hospital after he 'complained of uneasiness and was sweating a lot'
Virgin Radio Dubai has an electrifying night of music in store as they announce the Australian singer and songwriter, The Kid Laroi, will perform at the renowned Coca-Cola Arena on December 8.
Dubai residents can expect a night of captivating rap and heartfelt melodies from this globally celebrated artist. The Kid Laroi's December 8 concert is bound to be a memorable experience.
The Kid Laroi's Dubai show promises some exciting surprise guest artists. Details about these special appearances will be revealed soon, so keep an eye on the Coca-Cola Arena website for updates.
Born Charlton Howard in Sydney, The Kid Laroi draws inspiration from hip-hop and R&B legends like Tupac, Erykah Badu, The Fugees, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West.
This concert promises an evening of surprises as more artists join the lineup. Don't miss your chance to experience a musical spectacle at Dubai's top live entertainment venue. Tickets starting at Dh195 are available on the Coca-Cola Arena website.
He was rushed to hospital after he 'complained of uneasiness and was sweating a lot'
Other famous personalities like actress Ushna Shah, cricketer Mohammad Rizwan and nobel winner Malala Yousafzai showed their support
“Hell’s Kitchen,” a musical inspired by the singer-songwriter’s teenage years in New York, is set to open Off Broadway
Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy talks about the triumphs and trials of being a funny man on stage
Rohit Shetty unveils 'Singham Again' poster, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh
The social media sensation talks about his surprise meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE
Siddharth Sharma has photographed weddings of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, and more
The Oscar-winner bows out following another widely-praised performance in his final film The Great Escaper, which was released on October 6