'Suhana is so articulate': SRK, Gauri Khan, proudly reflect on daughter's journey

Both Gauri and SRK were in awe of their daughter after her recent appearance at a book launch

By CT Desk Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 1:10 PM

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, recently made a noteworthy appearance at a book launch, prompting emotional reflections from her parents. Gauri Khan shared a heartfelt video of Suhana speaking at the event, triggering memories of her own initial public appearance with Shah Rukh Khan.

Gauri expressed, "The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch… and now watching Suhana speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle!"

Shah Rukh Khan joined the sentiment, retweeting Gauri's post and commending her parenting efforts. He praised, "Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!"

Suhana's recent appearance at the book launch showcased her elegance in a black bodycon halter-neck dress. Her close friend Ananya Panday couldn't help but gush, labelling her the "prettiest girl in the world."

On a professional note, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film, featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others, is scheduled to grace theatres on September 7.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is poised to step into Bollywood with The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film, an Indian adaptation of the iconic comic series, boasts a talented ensemble cast including Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, and others. Scheduled for a Netflix release on November 24, Suhana's debut is eagerly anticipated by fans and industry enthusiasts alike.

