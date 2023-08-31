'So proud of every you': Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for daughter Suhana, as she steps into the limelight

The Bollywood superstar took to social media to share a glimpse of her facing the camera

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the Badshah of Bollywood, and his daughter Suhana Khan are currently preparing for the release of their ambitious upcoming projects. Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film Jawan is slated for release on September 7, while Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies, a live-action musical directed by Zoya Akhtar, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix exactly three months later, on December 7.

Amidst these developments, Shah Rukh Khan recently took to social media to express his deep affection for his daughter and to share his immense pride in witnessing her take up a special place: in front of the camera.

Accompanied by an image of Suhana in a relaxed pose on a bed with a cat, Shah Rukh Khan penned the following message: “Lovely to see you in my favourite place @suhanakt… in front of the camera. Looking comfortable & pretty. Literally glowing! So proud of every you!”

“Uh, but your costar the cat maybe needs a bit of coaching in facing the camera!! Ha ha," he added.

To this, Suhana responded, “I love you @iamsrk And I’m so excited for what’s coming next!!,” Suhana responded as she shared SRK’s post. She then playfully noted, “But I think the cat is purr-fect."

Making her acting debut with The Archies, Suhana will enter the spotlight alongside Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, as well as Agastya Nanda, the grandson of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

As described by the creators, the film, set in the 1960s, delves into themes of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion through the intertwined lives of characters like Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton.

