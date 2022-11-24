Six places to enjoy Thanksgiving in UAE

From turkey takeaways to family outings, we've got you covered with these options

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 8:40 AM

Thanksgiving at Weslodge Saloon

Delicious Thanksgiving dishes include a cream-laced mushroom soup; fluffy flatbreads topped with decadent truffle; a juicy turkey roulade served with signature trimmings such as maple-glazed carrots and WS’s special cranberry sauce plus grilled corn and onion rings on the side. Two swoon-worthy sweet treats - a fluffy New York cheesecake and everyone’s favourite maple-syrup-soaked pancakes - will conclude this decadent culinary celebration. Adding to the festive feeling, the venue will be decked out for Thanksgiving with pumpkin-themed table settings and live DJs to spin Weslodge Saloon’s signature soundtrack of uplifting old-school beats. Available today from 5.30pm to 12am priced at Dh250 per person for four courses, side dishes and two drinks. For reservations, call 050 7319808

Thanksgiving feast at Suq Brunch

Suq restaurant, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, will have a special carving station in addition to the usual international offerings of sushi, pasta, seafood and more at its weekly Brunch. The carving station will offer a whole turkey marinated with the chef’s secret mix of spices for 48 hours, and then roasted in the oven at low temperature. Also enjoy ‘must-have’ sides such as cranberry sauce, chestnut stuffing, roasted pumpkin and the signature Yorkshire pudding. Additionally, beef lovers will find their happiness with the bone-in Rib-eye, served with a vast selection of seasonal root vegetables such as the black truffle mashed potato and glazed buttered heirloom. Later, indulge in desserts such as pumpkin mascarpone pie, braided lattice apple pie, pecan pie brownies and other amazing fall season sweets. The Suq Brunch runs every Saturday, from 1-4pm. For bookings, call 04 270 7803.

Turkey Takeaway at The Meydan Hotel

Enjoy a turkey served alongside crispy roasted potatoes and veggies. Pair juicy chipolatas with sweet cranberry sauce, and rich gravy. Indulge in this wonderful holiday dinner from the comfort of your home. Diners can place their orders 48 hours in advance and collect them from the Shiba Foyer, Lobby Level, The Meydan Hotel, between 11am and 7pm. Available throughout November and December. Priced At Dh500, Dh750 and Dh950 depending on the size of the turkey. Call 04 381 3111

Bull & Bear Thanksgiving Dinner

Taking place today from 6.30pm, guests can expect three delicious courses with a welcome drink upon arrival for Dh375 per person. Begin with a signature selection of delights including, 24 Month Aged Parmesan Ravioli, Seared Scallops and Thanksgiving Salad. Choose from main courses of Turkey with all The Trimmings- sage, chestnut and apricot stuffing, roasted parsnips, carrots, brussel sprouts, bread sauce and gravy, the Confit Salmon with cannellini vanilla fricassee, savoy cabbage and chicken jus, or Wild Mushroom Risotto with baked ricotta and winter black truffle. Indulge your sweet tooth with classic Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie Cheesecake and indulgent S’mores, served with warm chocolate chip cookies, marshmallows, chocolate moelleux, graham crackers, and vanilla ice cream. At Waldorf Astoria DIFC. Call 04 515 9888

Thanksgiving at The Market

Guests can expect a spectacular Thanksgiving buffet that boasts an incredible selection of dishes, from the international to the traditional, taking place today, from 6:30pm until 10:30pm. Every palate will be satiated by the myriad of marvellous dishes and international cooking stations, including Thanksgiving delights like slow roasted turkey stuffed with a flavoursome filling, beautifully doused in gravy and cranberry sauce. No Thanksgiving dinner is complete without classic, warming, and wholesome dishes like mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, sweet potatoes, baked squash, brussels sprouts with bacon, and parsnips. Desserts such as traditional pumpkin and apple pie will round the meal off in style! Packages are priced at Dh150 and Dh245. Children between 6-11 years of age can avail of a package priced at Dh75, while kids under 6 eat free. At Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Thanksgiving dinner at The Croft

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a sumptuous dinner today on the beautiful terrace of The Croft with family and friends. Feast on a delicious selection of festive favourites such as roast turkey with cranberry sauce, beef stew, mac and cheese, pumpkin pie and more, with stunning views of the Dubai Marina. At Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites. 7pm to 10pm, priced at Dh199 per person, food only, and Dh349 per person, including house beverages. Call 04 319 4000