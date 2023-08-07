Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster of ‘Jawan’, marks 30-day countdown for the film

Netizens suggest that the lack of a public wish might convey a powerful message
Shah Rukh Khan reveals a fresh poster of Jawan, signalling the 30-day countdown to the movie's release. With only a month remaining, Shah Rukh shared a new look from the film, showcasing Jawan in a bald avatar, gripping a firearm. He sports a denim jacket over a t-shirt, along with black shades. An additional glimpse of his bandaged persona from the movie is visible in the background.
"Am I good or bad... 30 days until you find out. Ready AH? #1MonthToJawan #Jawan set to release worldwide on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he wrote in the caption. Shah Rukh's post initiates the countdown to the highly awaited film.
Directed by Atlee, Jawan features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside SRK. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the film. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the movie showcases Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra in significant roles.
Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of 2023, following Pathaan, which shattered numerous box office records, emerged as the biggest hit of his career so far and marked the actor's return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus.
