'Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love': Shah Rukh Khan on his movie breaching Rs10 billion mark

In his social media message to fans, the Bollywood star admits that hard work, dedication and trust still work

Wed 8 Mar 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) took to Twitter to thank fans for the massive success of his latest movie, Pathaan. The movie is the “first Hindi film to breach the Rs10 billion worldwide barrier during phase one of its release,” according to news reports.

"It's not the business. It's strictly personal," wrote the star in his message to fans on social media.

"Making people smile and entertaining them is our business, and if we don’t take it personally, it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love and all who worked on the film and proved that hard work, dedication and trust still work. Jai Hind," SRK added.

Pathaan has now become only the fifth Indian movie to achieve this feat. Dangal is the highest-grossing film followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR.

However, with SRK and the moviemaker's strategies, Pathaan may even go on to garner more revenues and top the list.

Meanwhile, fans have responded well and showered praise on SRK. Yes, you absolutely nailed it with Pathaan. Keep entertaining us like this only. We felt more lucky nd happy that we were able to see you on big screen again after such a long gap. We missed you," wrote a fan.

#Pathaan. Saw 5th time again on 20 FEB in Miami, USA. Purchased 2 tickets. Love knowing we helped get to 1000. Congratulations," wrote a fan from the US.

Congratulations sir for the roaring hit of Pathaan .Thanks to all the moviegovers within and outside India who made this happen.Sending special wishes/respects to the entire team of Pathaan, behalf of all Telugu people," wrote another moviegoer.

"No Franchise, No Pan-India , No China, No promotions at events, interviews, show and media. it's Ialled Shahdom," said an SRK fan in his response.

Meanwhile, SRK is already preparing to will shoot a massive action sequence in Salman Khan's upcoming movie Tiger 3.

