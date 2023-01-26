Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes Bollywood's biggest opener

The action flick reportedly minted over Rs550 million on the first day of its release

By ANI Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 4:44 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 4:48 PM

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan has created history by making a bumper opening at the box office.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan is Bollywood's biggest opener as it minted over Rs550 million on the first day of its release.

With these figures, Pathaan has managed to beat the opening day collection of Hrithik Roshan's War (Rs510 million) and Yash's KGF: 2 Hindi (Rs530 million).

Sharing the update, Adarsh tweeted, "'PATHAAN' CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL... #Pathaan is now BIGGEST OPENER [#Hindi films] in #India... *Day 1* biz... #Pathaan: Rs 55 cr (Non-holiday) #KGF2 #Hindi: Rs 53.95 cr #War: Rs 51.60 cr #TOH: Rs 50.75 cr Nett BOC. #India biz."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is produced by Yash Raj Films.

The action-packed film has also entered the Rs1 billion club on Day 1 at the global box office.

Pathaan marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also feature in pivotal roles in Pathaan.