Ramadan in UAE: 3 Iftar buffets to try

Break your fast with family at one of these venues around the country

By CT Desk Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 2:15 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 2:23 PM

Bab Al Qasr Hotel

The Abu Dhabi venue is offering guests a family Iftar buffet with delectable international fare and live cooking stations throughout Ramadan. Families and friends can experience an exceptional and spiritual atmosphere. Guests will be able to enjoy a sumptuous Iftar meal for Dh349 through a ‘buy one get one’ offer. The dining experience will be accompanied by a Moroccan heritage art show. Call 02 205 3032.

IKEA

Gather your friends and family for a hearty Iftar buffet meal as Al-Futtaim IKEA is serving up a delicious spread across all its restaurants from 6pm-9pm. It’s priced at Dh99 for adults, Dh59 for kids aged 5-10 while kids under 5 dine for free. IKEA Family Members and Blue Reward members can enjoy the Iftar buffet for Dh79. The menu caters to all taste buds with a fusion of Middle Eastern, Indian, and Continental cuisine! Call 8004532.

Maui Beach Restaurant

Maui at Sofitel Dubai The Palm presents a contemporary Iftar menu in a serene outdoor setting overlooking the ocean for the ultimate gastronomic experience. Savour a premium Middle Eastern buffet featuring the best of Arabic cuisine and a selection of continental dishes. Dh168 per adult and Dh84 for ages 6-12.