Ramadan 2024: Best Iftar, Suhoor tents and Majlis experiences in the UAE

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 4:44 PM

If you're seeking an exceptional spot to enjoy your Iftar and Suhoor during Ramadan, Dubai offers a variety of exclusive tents and elegant majlis options for you to gather with loved ones. This year, with Ramadan coinciding with the winter season after many years, some venues are opting for outdoor dining experiences rather than the traditional tent setups.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Jumeirah Emirates Towers offers iftar and suhoor experiences from March 12 to April 8, with iftar starting at sunset and suhoor lasting until 2am. Iftar prices begin at Dhs315 per person, with a discounted rate of Dh176 for children under 12, while suhoor starts from Dh220 per person. Against the backdrop of the Museum of the Future and the vibrant Ramadan District market, guests can enjoy a glamorous skyline view. Emphasizing sustainability and community, the Ramadan Majlis will feature a quarter of its menu sourced locally. Additionally, private Majlis experiences are available for iftar or suhoor with a minimum spend of Dh6,000. For more information, contact 04 330 0000.

World Trade Centre

At the Dubai World Trade Centre, iftar is served from 6pm to 8.30pm, while suhoor extends from 9pm to 3am. The cost for iftar is Dh215 per adult and Dh95 for children aged 5-12. This luxurious setting boasts an elegant arabesque ambiance, offering top-notch hospitality and high-quality Arabian cuisine. For suhoor, there's a minimum spend requirement of Dhs140 per person. While it's advisable to book in advance, walk-in guests may be accommodated depending on availability. For more information, call 800 3982.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah

At Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, iftar is served from sunset to 9pm, while suhoor is available from 10pm to 2am. The iftar price is Dh395 per person, with children aged 4 to 11 receiving a half-price discount. Suhoor prices vary as the menu is à la carte. This year, guests can enjoy bespoke verses by award-winning Emirati poet Dr. Afra Atiq, displayed on contemporary art installations within The Majlis. Situated by the beach, this elegant majlis offers Middle Eastern cuisine featuring dishes from Netsu by Ross Shonhan and Tasca by José Avillez, making it a sophisticated dining destination. For more information, call 04 777 2223.

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

At Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort in JBR, you can enjoy a luxurious Arabian experience from sunset until 10pm for a price of Dh199. This stunning venue offers guests an international buffet with live cooking stations, along with entertainment. Children can also enjoy a dedicated play area. For reservations, contact Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort at 04 315 3838.

Fairmont The Palm

At Fairmont The Palm, you can enjoy iftar from sunset until 9pm. Pricing starts at Dh295 per person. Children aged 6 to 12 can dine for Dh147. The venue features a spacious tent adorned with dazzling chandeliers and offers a lavish open buffet. Stations serve a diverse array of Middle Eastern and international dishes, including seafood, poultry, and vegetarian options. Live carving stations and a tempting selection of sweets and desserts are also available. Additionally, guests can relish live entertainment by Arabian performers, such as oud players and other instrumentalists. For reservations, contact Fairmont The Palm at 04 457 3457.

The Bulgari Majlis

The Bulgari Majlis on Jumeirah Bay Island offers iftar and suhoor experiences from March 10, to April 9. Iftar is priced at Dh485 per person, while suhoor costs Dh300 per person. The venue promises a delectable array of dishes and an ambiance rich with Arabic influences. It strives to harmoniously blend Eastern and Western culinary traditions with an exclusive menu that draws inspiration from both cultures.

Atlantis, The Palm

At Atlantis, The Palm, iftar buffet is offered from sunset until 8:30pm, priced at Dh270 per person on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) and Dh290 per person on weekends (Friday to Sunday). The purpose-built Asateer Tent provides a glamorous experience with stunning views overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Palm Island. The design of the tent is inspired by Arabesque aesthetics, and the menu features a rotation of different types of Middle Eastern cuisine each evening. For reservations, you can contact (04 426 2626) or email atp-restaurant-rsvn@atlantisdubai.com.

ALSO READ: