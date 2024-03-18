'Best iftar of our lives': UAE residents describe moment President sat on the floor to end fast with them

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 6:27 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 6:56 PM

Abu Dhabi residents Muhammad Jasleem and Muhammad Younus were in for a surprise on Sunday evening when they had the privilege of ending their fast alongside none other than the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Filled with awe and gratitude, the two worshippers described the experience as a once-in-a-lifetime moment and the best iftar of their lives.

Jasleem and Younus were among the worshippers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque when the country's President visited unannounced to join the congregation. Like everyone else at the communal iftar, Sheikh Mohamed humbly sat on the floor to end his fast. Jasleem and Younus found themselves seated directly opposite the President and his family.

"We didn't know Sheikh Mohamed was coming for iftar," Younus said. "And we didn't imagine we would have iftar right in front of him."

As the crowd rose to pay their respect to the President, he humbly gestured for everyone to remain seated. Jasleem was in awe of his humility. "He wouldn't let us stand for him when he entered and insisted that we sit and end our fast."

Watch the President attending iftar below:

Both the Indian expats from Abu Dhabi's Musaffah area had decided to attend the mass iftar at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed asked them where they were from. When Younus said Kerala, the President remarked that many people in the UAE are from the south Indian state.

"We ate iftar, and then we went to pray Maghrib together," Jasleem said.

Around 200 people gathered in the mosque courtyard when Sheikh Mohamed, Vice-President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan walked in.

Having an iftar at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a must-do Ramadan experience for Muslims and non-Muslims in the UAE. The mosque serves thousands of meals to the faithful every evening.

