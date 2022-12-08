Pop-rock band Sanam to perform in Dubai

As excitement builds for the quarter and semi-final matches, star footballers have humongous support in their wives and girlfriends
Catch India’s most loved pop-rock band Sanam perform live in Dubai at 'Sanam Live-In Concert’ on Friday, December 23, at Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre.
With over 10 million subscribers on YouTube, the band is very renowned for its renditions of old Bollywood classics.
Sanam consists of Sanam Puri (lead vocalist/composer), Samar Puri (lyricist/lead guitar/ composer), Venky S or Venkat Subramaniyam (bass guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj (drums/lead music arranger).
Sanam has carved a niche in the music industry with a mix of original music and covers of classic Hindi film songs including Lag Jaa Gale, Gulabi Aankhen, O Mere Dil Ke Chain, Pyar Diwana Hota Hai, Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe, Pehla Nasha, Patthar Ke Sanam, Chala Jata Hoon, Kora Kagaz, Hawa Hawa and Roop Tera Mastana among many others.
Their aim while singing a cover is to give a fresh sound without losing the essence of the original song.
Organized by Vivrit Entertainment and managed by Milestone Entertainment, tickets are priced at Dh95 onwards and are available on Platinumlist.
