Paris Hilton reveals name of baby boy

The American media personality announced her little one's arrival on January 24

By ANI Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 9:54 AM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 9:57 AM

Nearly a month after announcing her little one's arrival, Paris Hilton shared the name of the baby boy on her podcast show. The little one is called Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Paris will further discuss her baby boy's name in her upcoming book, Paris: The Memoir, set for release March 14, reported E News!

Paris introduced her son to the world on January 24, posting a picture of his hand wrapped in hers to Instagram with a caption, "You are already loved beyond words."

According to People, Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed the child via surrogacy. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told the outlet. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Before announcing the baby news, Paris and Carter had kept plans to expand their family private.

"My entire life has been so public," the reality star told Harper's Bazaar for its March 2023 cover story. "I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."

Following more than a year of dating, Hilton and Reum got engaged in February 2021. They later wed in a three-day ceremony in November of that same year. Reum, a native of Chicago and a longtime friend of the Hiltons, is an author, business owner, and the founder of the venture capital firm M13.

ALSO READ: