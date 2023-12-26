'Once Upon A Trip! To Dubai': Bollywood star Anil Kapoor reveals travel show

Photos: JioTV

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 8:49 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 8:50 PM

Dubai is known as the city of gold and the city of dreams for its rapid growth, quality of living and the mesmerising blend of the old and the new. And the sparkling emirate will be showcased on television in a new travel show.

Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who just turned 67 on Christmas eve, features in the four-episode show along with television personality Maniesh Paul.

The show captures the sights and sounds of Dubai as the duo embark on a road trip across the length and breadth of the sprawling emirate.

Going by the official trailer the pair can be seen traversing the pristine deserts of Dubai, engaging in a game of Padel tennis, living on the edge on Edge Walk Dubai, soaking in the sights and old Dubai and reflecting during an Abra ride, and much more. And with comedian Maniesh Paul being part to the show, suffice to say, it is generously filled with plenty of comical engagement between the two.

In the trailer, Anil Kapoor is seen driving down a desert road and is stopped by and tired and exhausted Maniesh Paul, who introduces himself to Anil Kapoor before saying: "I've followed you this far to Dubai. Please give me and my career a lift."

It is revealed that it was supposed to be a solo road trip for Anil Kapoor but fate had other plans. And his trip took an unexpected turn due to Maniesh Paul's arrival.

Maniesh Paul says he bought expensive clothes, bought an air ticket on Emirates and flew to Dubai.

And then trailer adds..."Leading to an adventure he didn't plan. The trailer then goes on to say: "Fasten your seat belts for some thrill as the duo drive off in a blue convertible.

"It was a journey of the heart," Anil Kapoor, who has acted in yesteryear hits like Mr. India, Karma, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Lamhe, and many other big hits, was quoted as saying.

"I have encountered not just stories but also discovered pieces of myself in every corner of Dubai. And working on this show has been sort of a journey of rediscovery of this incredible city and myself. And I hope that the audience will get inspired and appreciate the beauty of Dubai," added the evergreen actor, who was last seen in the recent Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, where he plays a dual role.

Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Maniesh Paul, who has worked in the Indian television industry and has also been and RJ and VJ said: "The streets of Dubai aren’t just backdrops; they’re alive with stories and unexpected turns. And each day in the city was a new adventure."

According to reports, there will be a guest appearance from Emirati singer Arqam Al Abri.

The show is directed by Satyajit Kadam.

