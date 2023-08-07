Offices declare holiday on August 10, offer free tickets to employees for Rajinikanth's Jailer release

Companies saw a rise in leave requests on the release date, which has led to firms declaring the day as holiday

By Web Desk Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 2:12 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 2:13 PM

The worldwide release of superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' is scheduled for August 10, and fans in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, cannot contain their excitement. Offices across the state saw rising leave requests on the release date, which has led to firms declaring August 10 as a holiday.

Two companies in Tamil Nadu, UNO Aqua Care and SalemSurvey Group, have declared August 10 as an official holiday. UNO Aqua Care also decided to give its branches in Chennai, Bangalore, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Mattuthavani, Arapalayam, and Alagappan Nagar a holiday.

According to UNO, this would solve the leave issue as well as discourage piracy. A notice by Uno Aqua Care says the company mentions Rajinikanth as the “only superstar for our grandfather, our father, our generation, our son and to our grandsons."

An official note by SalemSurvey Group said the holiday is applicable for all its employees working in Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Goa, Mumbai, and Odisha. Both companies will also provide free movie tickets to its employees.

According to Deccan Herald, two Sri Lankan nationals have flown to Chennai to watch "First Day, First Show" of Jailer and Rajinikanth as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. It has been a week since Japanese nationals Yasuda and Satsuki reached Chennai from Tokyo to join Rajni celebrations.

Written and directed by Nelson, Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan. Kannada star and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar will be making his Tamil debut with the film.

The trailer took the internet by storm. As soon as the trailer was posted, the fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Scroll down to watch the trailer:

One of the users wrote, “Nelson cooking something very bigg.” Another commented, “goosebumps.”

After the Tamil version of ‘Kaavaalaa’ track, recently makers launched the Hindi version titled ‘Tu Aa Dilbara’.

Sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, the lyrics penned by Arunraja Kamaraj. The dance moves of Tamannaah and Rajinikanth and beats of the first song from ‘Jailer’ made it viral and trending.

The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

